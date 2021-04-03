U.S.-financed operation aimed at Cuban children denounced

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban television denounced a new action orchestrated by people at the United States service and aimed at children in the Caribbean country to manipulate them.

According to the prime-time newscast, counterrevolutionary Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, known for faking a hunger strike as part of the San Isidro farce and denigrating patriotic symbols, intended to carry out a subversive activity on Sunday.

Such an event would coincide with the celebrations in the island of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the José Martí Pioneers Organization, which groups children up to 15 years old, an important date for Cuba.

