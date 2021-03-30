Cuban President calls for review of strategies against COVID-19

Photo: Studies Revolution

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel insisted on Monday on the need to review strategies to control the COVID-19 pandemic and deepen isolation protocols, emphasizing Havana.

He made the statement at a meeting on Monday of the governmental group to confront the health emergency, which was also headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

According to the Presidential website, during the encounter, the President advocated identifying the suspected cases and the contacts of the positive ones more efficiently.

As long as this is not achieved, it will be challenging to cut transmission in Havana. It could only be interrupted if home isolation were truly effective, and it is not so’, he emphasized.

According to the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, in the last 15 days, Cuba confirmed 11,609 people with Covid-19 for 103.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The provinces of Havana (306.9), Santiago de Cuba (107.6), and Granma (105), the latter in the eastern region, maintain this higher indicator.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

