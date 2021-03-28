Cuba, US and other Bridges of Love against the blockade

Photo: Prensa Latina

Fifty cities in Cuba, the United States, Canada and other countries on Sunday demanded the end of Washington’s economic blockade and joined the Bridges of Love initiative in solidarity with Cuba.

Speaking to Prensa Latina, Manuel Tejeda, editor-in-chief of Diario Latinoamericano and administrator of NoBloqueoCuba.com, said that the US cities of Tampa, Hartford, Holyoke, Albany, Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis are joining the project for the first time.

‘The global caravan to demand the lifting of the blockade began nine months ago in Miami, the US, and since then every last Sunday of the month has more participants,’ Tejeda explained.

According to the activist, this ninth edition is different because countries also joined forces to demand an end to the commercial, financial, diplomatic, psychological and media war against Cuba.

‘The humanitarian and family nature of these mobilizations influences several sectors’ support,’ he stressed.

On the other hand, Tejeda praised the solidarity and unifying work by Cuban-American Professor Carlos Lazo who from the United States promotes the Bridges of Love project, which is also an organizer of these world caravans.

In fact, Lazo recently told Prensa Latina that projects like this make the emigrants and friends of Cuba that are demanding the end of the coercive measures against Cuba across the world visible.

In exclusive statements to Prensa Latina, Elena Freyre, president of the Foundation for the Normalization of the Cuba-United States Relations, praised this project as a promoter of caravans in different regions of the United States.

‘Hate campaigns against Cuba cannot confront love,’ the Cuban-American activist said.

According to Freyre, the activists will continue to organize these actions against the blockade as long as the US Government maintains the siege on Cuba.

Taken from Prensa Latina

