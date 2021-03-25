Graziella Pogolotti awarded Jose Marti Order

Renown intellectual Graziella Pogolotti speaks at the ceremony where

she was awarded Jose Marti Order. Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Havana, March 25 (RHC)– The prestigious intellectual Graziella Pogolotti Jacobson was decorated on Wednesday with the José Martí Order.

On the occasion of her 90th birthday, the Cuban State’s highest distinction was conferred by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in a ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution.

“I assume this decoration that surpasses me, with the commitment to continue fighting as long as I have breath left,” said Pogolotti.

In the words that preceded the decoration, the president of Casa de las Americas, Abel Prieto Jimenez, argued that “this is an extraordinary intellectual who has put all her talent at the service of decolonization, human betterment, the ideals and values of the Revolution.”

The Jose Marti Order is awarded in Cuba to Cuban or foreign citizens for their services to the cause of peace or outstanding achievements in education, culture, science, sports, or creative work.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 16