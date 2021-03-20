Cuba’s PM calls for a higher economic culture

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called Friday to promote a more significant economic, financial, and accounting culture in the country in a meeting with executives and workers of the Ministry of Finance and Prices.

«For difficult moments, we need different solutions, said the head of government, who urged to practice new ways of doing things together with academia and universities,» Cuban television reported.

Marrero urged to seek solutions that respond to Cuba’s uniqueness in updating the pricing policy carried out by the country in the context of the economic transformations implemented to boost its development.

This year continues to be marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the world crisis affecting all sectors. Still, above all, by the worsening of the US government’s economic, commercial, and financial blockade, he said.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil highlighted the priority of updating the price policy, which, he said, must be unique, inclusive, and put all the economic subjects on an equal footing.

For her part, the head of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, Meissi Bolaños, explained that work is being done to eliminate the excessive centralization and approval of prices and the formation of these, taking into account efficiency indicators.

Likewise, the head of the National Tax Administration Office, Mary Blanca, presented the entity’s work priorities for 2021, among them guaranteeing the implementation and control of tax measures and the efficient management of revenues to the State budget.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba