Cuba denounces false accusations of interference in the U.S. elections

The U.S. director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, denounced on Wednesday accusations of a presumed Cuba’s interference in U.S. elections.

The diplomat stated on Twitter that it is false that Cuba has interfered or attempted to interfere in the elections. Cuba did not interfere or attempt to interfere in US elections. The US government knows it and has confirmed that there is no evidence of such interference. Recent allegations are pure propaganda and slander. Mendacity is part of the persistent dirty war against Cuba, he added.

For his part, the director of the Center for International Policy Research and former Cuban ambassador to Washington, José Ramón Cabañas, posted on the same social media network a paragraph of a US National Security assessment on the subject: «The report on possible foreign interference points out that the probabilities that Cuba promoted activities related to an anti-Republican and pro-democratic narrative are low.

Last November, when lawyers linked to then-President Donald Trump spoke for the first time about an alleged interference of the Caribbean nation, China, Russia, and Venezuela in the electoral process, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated that his country does not interfere in the electoral process of other states. Cuba’s foreign policy is based on ethical principles that reject interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla rejected those claims. «Representatives of President Trump lie mercilessly by spreading false information about alleged Cuban interference in the U.S. elections. Pure slander,» he then wrote on Twitter, adding that, in contrast to U.S. policy, the West Indian country does not interfere in the electoral process of other countries.

