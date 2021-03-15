Leadership policy in focus at 8th PCC Congress

The eighth congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will have among its priorities the adoption of a strategy for the better conduct of the leadership policy, reports the daily Granma.

Defined as the congress of the Cuban Revolution’s historical continuity, it will take place from April 16 to 19. It will take into account the circumstances that the Caribbean nation is living.

«It is about providing the Party leadership with a systemic work design to achieve superior results in the period 2021-2026,» states the newspaper.

With this purpose, strategic objectives were defined. The guiding role of the party organization, from the grassroots, in the conduction of the Cadres Policy is ratified and the chiefs’ responsibility in its application.

It proposes articulating a unique system for the preparation and improvement of leaders and their reserve pool, based on a policy aimed at reinforcing their social image.

For the Cuban Communist Party, the political-ideological work will be a priority, ‘because if anything should distinguish these cadres is their loyalty to the Revolution, as a guarantee of continuity.

In this sense, labor linkage will be taken into account as part of future political leaders’ formation.

The document stresses that the gradual renewal requires updating the parameters of time and ages approved for leading cadres’ performance to avoid stagnation.

The updating process also requires designing the promotional transit through the political, administrative, or government structures, taking into account the professional profile and individual skills.

Granma notes that in keeping with the times, leaders’ preparation will include the effective use of information technologies and social communication.

Likewise, the ‘use of innovation and scientific methods in the exercise of leadership and defense of the Revolution’.

The PCC document emphasizes that those who lead must increase their link with the masses; have the capacity to mobilize, argue, dialogue and be resolute.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba