Cubans urged to strictly comply with protocols for COVID-19

Photo: Revolution Studies

Participants at Saturday’s meeting of the governmental group for confronting the COVID-19 pandemic called for strict compliance with the protocols established to manage the disease.

Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales insisted that this is the only way to reverse the negative situation the country is going through, which requires making better use of the existing organizational reserves.

According to the Presidency’s website, Cuban Peesident Miguel Diaz-Canel called attention to complaints from the public regarding delays in patients’ discharge, mainly due to delays in the arrival of the results of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

He pointed out that this insufficiency requires a solution and asked to review where it is happening and why it is happening since it occurs not only in the capital, even though that is where the highest incidence is.

The governor of Havana, Reinaldo Garcia, said that the evaluation of laboratory processes is one of the work prioritized lines, together with the quality of the investigation, an essential element to identify a greater number of sick people and cut the chains of contagion.

The governor said that that the phase III clinical trial of the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, underway in Havana, is going well, with more than 2,700 people vaccinated up to this Friday, which complies with the designed schedule.

One year after the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was detected in Cuba, the country continues to stop the contagion, which only in the last 15 days reached 12,138 for an incidence rate of 108.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba