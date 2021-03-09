Cuban authorities reiterate commitment in defense of women’s rights

Foto: Granma

On International Women’s Day, the Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated the island’s authorities’ commitment in the quest for gender equality.

The Head of State tweeted, «Cuba will continue to fight for all rights for women, to whom we owe our lives and much of the work that sustains the Revolution. At International Women’s Day, let’s think about how much more we can do.»

On March 8th, numerous congratulations have been conveyed to Cuban women.

The Permanent Commission of Attention to Youth, Childhood, and Equal Rights of Women of the National Assembly of People’s Power joined the celebration and acknowledgment.

Never before has this celebration been held under such adverse conditions, after the impact in Cuba of the pandemic that has surpassed historical records of other health events humanity faced during the last year.

In the midst of these complex circumstances, Cuban women, once again, as Fidel said, have turned the daily effort into a feat, said the National Assembly Committee.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. José Angel Portal Miranda, for his part, expressed in a letter his pride in the way Cuban women assume and fulfill their responsibilities wherever the Homeland and life demand them.

This has always been so in Cuba’s history, and it is so now, in extremely complex times for the world and the country, as a consequence of the pandemic caused by COVID-19. And this is a new challenge that Cuban women face with courage and bravery, being infinitely human.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba