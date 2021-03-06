To conquer among all to the COVID-19

Doctor Roberto Aragon González. Photo: Inés María Miranda.

The doctor Roberto Aragon González, of medium stature, white head and gentle face, with his white robe, pride and essence of life, irradiates experience and wisdom.

Official of the Municipal Address of Health, in the Havanan town of the Hill, and professional with many years in the exercise of the medicine and of constant overcoming, how much history he has to reveal to the one that adds experiences now in the combat to the COVID-19.

When consenting kindly to this place of Radio Metropolitana, we request him for their fertile experience and contribution in the confrontation to the pandemic, their valuation; not single envelope the work that is carried out, but also of the answer that should give the population to the call of cutting the transmission of the virus SARS-CoV-2.

The physician referred to the complex epidemic situation of the Hill that is also accentuated by its demographic characteristics: it is a municipality center of the city, bordering with others of similar epidemic scenario and of a lot of traffic of people.

It highlighted that as soon as a positive case is detected to the illness, focus controls open up and they are as events, with rigorous attention on the part of the sanitary system, the active collaboration of the factors of the demarcation, the Interior Order and the neighbors; to those who are brought near basic services, as that of the feeding, to guarantee their abutment.

Equally he talked about the improvement of the protocols in the treatment and pursuit to the confirmed patients, suspects or contacts, and of the increase of workers in the laboratories to give answer in time to the quantity of studies of PCR that they are carried out daily.

He mentioned among the actions of great importance the promotion of

health that takes the message to all the corners of the town: “(…) human solidarity and (…) inherent responsibility in each person, (…) if it is confirmed, or if it feels bad, so that he goes to the doctor quickly.”

In the same way – he said – the prevention with the strict execution of the hygienic-sanitary measures. “The correct use of the mask to constantly wash his hands, to clean the surfaces, to maintain the physical and social distancing, among the main dispositions.

The doctor Aragon González exposed examples of violations that put in risk the health before the COVID-19. It pointed out that “(…) we should assume a correct behavior in front of invisible and dangerous enemy, even during the trip toward the work. We cannot stop to work, it is necessary to improve the economic indexes of our country and to conquer in this fight so big in which all immersed are.”

Translated by Julio Alberto Jiménez Ruiz