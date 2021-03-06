Homeland or Death: We will win! (+ Audios)

Photo: Liliana Abad Peña

The authorities of the capital, relatives, combatants and workers of the municipality Habana Vieja remembered this Thursday the terrible event caused to the vapor The Coubre in the year 1960, where they almost lost the life a hundred of human beings in the port of Havana.

At once they were present Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar and Reinaldo García Zapata, president and vice-president, respectively, of the Council of Provincial Defense of Havana; Comander Victor Dreke, Cuban combatant; as well as other representatives of different political organizations.

The President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel; the General of Army, Raúl Castro; the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba; the Council of State and of Secretaries and the town in general, they symbolized their tribute in floral offerings dedicated to the victims from the sabotage to the French vapor.

