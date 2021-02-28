Cuba’s President praises legacy of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes

Photo: Prensa Latina

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday recalled the 147th anniversary of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes’ death, initiator of the independence struggles in 1868 and first president of the Republic in Arms.

A Cuban day to go to the essences bequeathed to us by Cespedes, whom Marti described as ‘the volcano, which comes, tremendous and imperfect, from the bowels of the earth, to become the Father of the Homeland,’ the president tweeted.

According to historiography, Cespedes, who was also a lawyer and landowner, freed his slaves in La Demajagua farm, in the eastern province of Granma, on October 10, 1868, and invited them to independence or death to start the war of liberation against Spain.

With the rank of major general of the Liberation Army, the Father of the Homeland assumed in April 1869 the presidency of the Republic in Arms, but the tensions and disagreements with the House of Representatives led the latter to depose him on October 27, 1873.

The deposition was the prelude to Cespedes’ death because he was deprived of aides and escort, and at the same time, he was forced to leave the government, according to researchers Hortensia Pichardo and Fernando Portuondo.

After the dismissal, Cespedes settled in San Lorenzo, in the Sierra Maestra (east) where, on February 27, 1874, he was killed in an unequal combat against the Spanish troops.

Taken from Prensa Latina