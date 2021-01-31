For the first time, Cuba surpasses 1000 daily cases of COVID-19

Cuba reported on Sunday 1,12 new cases of Covid-19, bringing to 26,686 the number of people infected with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus since the arrival of the disease in the country.

In a briefing on national television, the national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Francisco Durán, said that in the last 24 hours, one person died from Covid-19 for 214 deaths.

He explained that the molecular biology laboratories processed 18,44 thousand 44 samples, the highest number studied in one day, for a total of 1,886,523 real-time PCR tests carried out since March 2020.

Havana reported the highest number of cases, 458, followed by Guantanamo with 206, and Santiago de Cuba with 125.

This past week has reported some 4,000 new cases of the disease, this past Saturday reported the highest daily number, 1010 cases.

