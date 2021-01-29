Cuban President heads working visit to Guantanamo

Photo: Revolution Studies

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, visited Guantanamo province in eastern Cuba on Friday.

The visit is part of a cycle started by the island’s leadership last week to focus on the current uptick of the COVID-19 pandemic in the national territory and the Ordering Task’s implementation.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero is also part of the working group in Guantanamo.

Guantanamo is, at present, the province with the highest incidence rate of the disease in Cuba.

Emilio Matos Mosqueda, vice-president of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP), explained that due to violations in the protocols for international travelers, the new coronavirus cases have increased, and the territory has gone back to the stage of limited autochthonous transmission.

He said that in the last 15 days, 9,604 samples had been processed, and 1,072 people have tested positive for COVID_19, with an incidence rate of 208, while the capital city is the one with the highest transmission of the disease.

Participating in the meeting at the Provincial Party Committee’s headquarters were Rafael Pérez Fernández, President of the Peoples Defence Council, , the vice-president of the Council of Ministers Roberto Morales Ojeda, and other top leaders of key sectors for the development of the nation.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba