Raúl Castro and Díaz-Canel receive former Brazilian President Lula

Photo: Revolution Studies

The leader of the Communist Party, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received Tuesday former Brazilian President Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is visiting Cuba.

In a fraternal atmosphere, the top Cuban leaders and the Honorary President of the Workers’ Party talked about brotherhood’s historical relations between both peoples and parties.

Lula thanked the Cuban people for their expressions of solidarity in demanding their full freedom. He condemned the intensification of the blockade and the incorporation of Cuba in the List of States Sponsors of Terrorism by President Donald Trump’s government.

He also acknowledged the humanitarian work carried out by Cuban doctors in Brazil and praised the help currently offered by the Island’s professionals to other nations of the world.

Present at the meeting were Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and the Brazilian journalist, politician, and writer Fernando Gomes de Morais.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba