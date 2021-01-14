Cuba will expand the protocol for confrontation with COVID-19

Photo: Studies Revolution

Cuba will expand the confrontation protocol to the Covid-19 amid the current rebound of cases, authorities announced Wednesday.

During the daily meeting of the governmental group to follow-up to the pandemic, Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, urged for implementing the fundamental working principles that showed their worth during the more than ten months of combat against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The situation demands more responsibility from the people, the adoption of the established measures, and more pressure to stop the spread when the country reports a new record number of new cases.

‘Detecting and isolating cases, and their contacts remains vital,’ stressed the head of state quoted by the Presidency’s website.

Among other elements, the provisions for the attention of travelers arriving in the national territory must be strictly complied with, maintaining the attention to vulnerable people and applying quarantines in the places where it is necessary to do so, he said.

According to the report, authorities will disclose new measures for the current epidemiological scenario in the coming days.

For their design and implementation, the experiences acquired during the fight against the disease were taken into account.

These measures aim to maintain the country’s economic and productive activity, wherever raw materials are available, and adopt measures to protect workers’ health.

In the last 15 days, the highest incidence rates per 100 thousand inhabitants were reported in Guantánamo, Matanzas, Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Artemisa, and Villa Clara, informed the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal.

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba