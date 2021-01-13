Havana returns to epidemic stage due to COVID-19 increase

Photo: Studies Revolution

The Temporary Working Group for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 in Cuba decided on Tuesday to return the province of Havana to the pandemic’s epidemic stage, given the increase in the number of positive cases.

According to the Presidency website, President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed that the island has known how to overcome every complicated moment that the pandemic has brought. He voiced confidence that with responsibility, discipline, hygiene, physical distancing, and face masks, the current moment will also be overcome.

The Head of State outlined the priorities given the nation’s outbreak, primarily linked with international travelers who have infected their families and friends.

«What is needed now is to quickly cut transmission and isolate, which are among the issues that have given us results,» Diaz-Canel added.

Vice Prime Minister Roberto Morales explained that besides Havana, other territories are also returning to the epidemic stage phase, covering 34 municipalities in the country.

In Havana and these areas, authorities are suspending teaching activities as of Thursday. Education Minister, Ena Elsa Velázquez, said that her organization has already designed the strategy to generate the least possible effects.

According to the Minister, the televised classes will play an essential role in the school year’s continuity and the curricular readjustment.

Cuba, which came to have control over the epidemic in all its geography, now has only five provinces and the special municipality of the Isle of Youth passing through the new normality.

