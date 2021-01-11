Cuba strengthens strategy and protocols to address COVID-19

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The reinforcement of restrictive measures, the demand of a negative PCR to travelers coming from abroad, and a call to fulfill the sanitary protocols stand out today in Cuba’s strategy in front of the Covid-19.

Recently, the government working group for the pandemic confrontation, in a meeting headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, decided to move back the phases of the recovery stage in the country’s several provinces and municipalities.

Thus, Havana went from phase III of the recovery stage to phase I, Santiago de Cuba from phase III to phase II, Guantánamo from the new normality to phase II, Villa Clara from phase III to phase I, and Matanzas from phase III to phase II.

There are established restrictions in those territories, such as the suspension of recreational activities with people’s flow and limitations in transport. However, the school year and the production processes are maintained.

Since Sunday and as an entry requirement, the country demands a negative PCR test for Covid-19 for international travelers, performed by a certified laboratory in the country of origin.

Travelers must do the test within 72 hours before the arrival in the island, and the certificate presented to the authorities of the International Sanitary Control.

Likewise, on January 7, Cuba began to apply Nasalferon to travelers and their relatives, a national biotechnological industry’s drug, to avoid transmitting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and strengthening the immune system.

As mentioned by Diaz-Canel, 70 to 80 percent of those diagnosed are linked to imported cases.

In this context, the authorities’ main call is to adopt extreme measures and encourage individual and family responsibility to resolve the current contagion levels quickly.

With 2,534 active cases and an accumulated of 14,576, Cuba presents a complicated epidemiological situation, marked by the report this Sunday of 388 new patients with Covid-19, a record number for daily infections.

