Cuba surpasses 1500 COVID-19 cases in a week

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The head of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, Dr. Francisco Durán, reported this Saturday the diagnosis of new 365 positive cases of Covid19 during the last 24 hours for an accumulated of 14 188 diagnoses since the beginning of the disease.

With the new batch, the island continues with the severe growth of cases, which have surpassed this week the 1500 mark.

Of the newly diagnosed cases, 269 were contacts of positive cases related to people who acquired the diseases abroad. The specialist also cautioned of the high number of pediatric patients being reported, 53 over the last 24 hours, and 137 are currently hospitalized after testing positive for the disease.

Havana led the provinces with the most cases with 132, followed by Guantanamo with 48 and Santiago de Cuba with 38.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba