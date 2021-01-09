Cuba adopts new measures to reduce Covid-19 peaks

Photo: Granma

The Cuban Government approved new measures on Friday to reduce the peak of Covid-19 infections, which include reversing phases of the recovery stage in several provinces and municipalities of the country.

At a meeting of the temporary working group for the pandemic confrontation and control, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, authorities decided to return Havana from phase III of the recovery stage to phase I.

This city, where the virus is present in its 15 municipalities, can go back to the scenario of limited native transmission of the disease, a news report on national TV said.

The Provincial Defense Council of the capital city proposed actions to be implemented in the next few days, which contemplate the closing of some activities and the strict application of Decree 14, which establishes severe fines against communal hygiene and sanitary measures.

According to the report, Santiago de Cuba’s province, which was in transit to Phase III, and Guantanamo, moving forward to New Normality, will move back to phase II. Several municipalities of those territories will also adopt similar measures.

Likewise, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Artemisa provinces, as well as some of their municipalities, are going back; meanwhile, a call to Las Tunas and Camaguey warned about the increase of Covid-19 cases in the last days.

In this context, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero oriented these territories’ governors to review the plans and adopt the measures that correspond to each of these stages and phases to apply them with all rigor until the situation is contained.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba