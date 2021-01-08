Reenactment of Freedom Caravan ends today in Cuba

Young Cubans and veteran combatants of the Rebel Army will re-enact this Friday Fidel Castro’s entry into Havana leading the Freedom Caravan, days after the revolutionary triumph of January 1, 1959.

As on that occasion, the motorized convoy will arrive in the capital after traveling more than a thousand kilometers from Santiago de Cuba (in the east) to the former military camp of Columbia, today’s Ciudad Escolar Libertad.

The revolutionary leader confirmed to Cuba and the world the victory over the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista), supported by the United States, and announced the beginning of a new stage of transformations on the island.

«The tyranny has been overthrown. The joy is immense. And yet, much remains to be done. We are not fooled into believing that everything will be easy; perhaps from now on, everything will be more difficult,» said the rebel leader in his remarks, which concluded in the early morning of January 9.

According to local media, in every town and city along the way, the members of this reenactment of the Freedom Caravan reaffirmed the Cuban people’s will to resist the blockade’s intensification and the aggressions of the United States.

They also expressed their support for the continuity of the revolutionary process initiated on the island 62 years ago.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba