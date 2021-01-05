President Diaz-Canel recognizes Cuban healthcare professionals’ work

Photo: Revolution Studies

As part of the ceremony, the president awarded the Manuel Piti Fajardo distinction to three outstanding professionals.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized healthcare professionals on Monday at the main event for the 5th anniversary of the International Siboney Clinic in Havana.

Another thirty workers were distinguished for their condition as founders of the institution, the Cuban Presidency’s website said on Twitter.

According to the source, in 2020, the clinic was the health center with the best results in the export of medical services and contributed to the sustainability of the national healthcare system.

The institution also participated in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by collecting samples for PCR tests to foreigners.

The International Siboney Clinic is the only one of its kind in Cuba, and it was created on January 4, 2016, and specializes in aesthetic medicine and quality of life services aimed at improving health and welfare.

