Nicaragua and Bolivia saluted the 62nd anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Media outlets from Nicaragua and Bolivia highlight messages of congratulations to Cuba’s top authorities on the 62nd anniversary of the Cuban Revolution’s triumph.

A letter signed by President Daniel Ortega and the Vice President, Rosario Murillo, stressed that both countries are aware of the challenges they live as authentic popular revolutions.

After describing the Revolution’s triumph as a glorious, fraternal, and inspiring event, the text highlighted the ‘heroic strength of the Cuban people.’

The former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, congratulated the Cuban people on the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of their Revolution and extended the greeting to their top leaders.

On Twitter, Morales congratulated the people of Cuba, brother Raul Castro and the President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the 62nd anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution’.

Cuba is the most supportive people globally and despite the cruel US blockade, it has shown that another world is possible. Long live Cuba, stressed the former Bolivian President.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba