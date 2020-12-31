Vietnam Salutes Cuba for the 62nd Anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Secretary-General of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, congratulated the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raúl Castro Ruz, and the President of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution on the island.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the head of the National Assembly, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, conveyed their congratulations to their Cuban counterparts, Manuel Marrero and Esteban Lazo, respectively.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and head of Vietnamese diplomacy, Pham Binh Minh, transmitted congratulations to the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez.

This year the two nations celebrated the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (December 2), a circumstance that was recalled by the Vietnamese leaders’ messages to their Cuban counterparts.

In the preceding months, both countries held multiple political, cultural, and social activities to salute that inaugural act of an era of brotherhood and solidarity that constitutes a paradigm in international relations.

On Wednesday, Vietnam and Cuba agreed to elevate those links to higher stages by carrying out virtually, with Havana as a rotating venue, the 38th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission.

For reasons of the time difference and closeness in feelings, Vietnam was one of the first countries to congratulate Cuba.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba