Diaz-Canel visits Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited the Center of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology -CIGB-, on Tuesday to know about the progress of two of the country’s vaccination candidates to confront COVID-19.

During the visit, the President was also interested in the activities and projects of this prestigious institution to fight against the pandemic.

The Institute’s specialists offered an update on the clinical trials of candidates Mambisa and Abdala, approved in early December by the Center for State Control of Drugs, Equipment, and Medical Devices of Cuba.

The director of the CIGB, Eulogio Pimentel, said that the trial corresponding to Mambisa, whose administration is nasal, taking place since early December in Havana, while Abdala’s trial, with an intramuscular vaccine, takes place in the city of Santiago de Cuba.

Both projects seek to evaluate, first of all, the security of vaccination candidates in healthy persons between 18 and 54 years old.

Likewise, the trials will measure the capacity to induce the production of antibodies that promote the appropriate response of the organism against the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

On Monday, Diaz-Canel praised the work of those involved in the Soberana candidates in their variants 01 and 02 during his third visit to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba