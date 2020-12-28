Cuban medical work to confront COVID-19 highlighted in Venezuela

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

The head of Cuba’s cooperation mission in Venezuela, Julio Cesar Garcia, described the work of the Caribbean nation’s personnel in the fight against COVID-19 in the South American nation as successful.

During the stock-taking meeting of the mission’s work in 2020, Garcia highlighted the leading role of the more than 21 thousand health professionals the execution of the action protocol against the new coronavirus, established in March by the Venezuelan authorities.

The country was able to manage the pandemic and avoid a general collapse of the health system with material and financial limitations, while the human resources prepared by the Revolution were tested, as well as the hospital capacities, the treatments, and the improvement of the infrastructure,’ he stated.

He emphasized that the effort of the staff to save lives is illustrated by the results shown by the South American nation with 95 percent of patients recovered and a lethality lower than one percent, informed Prensa Latina news agency from Caracas.

The health professionals analyzed the results of a year in which it was essential to reorder the work objectives in order to stop the advance of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus through the execution of diverse actions together with the Venezuelan personnel.

To date, the Venezuelan government has identified 111,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 4,789 remain active, while 105,804 patients have overcome the disease and 1,10 have died as a result of the infection.

On Twitter, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister wrote: Infinite thanks to Cuba, to its government, to its doctors, to its people. The worthy children of Martí and Fidel give life and health to the Venezuelan people with dedication, humanity, and science. Together we will win.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba