Cuban Friendship Institute ratifies commitment to just causes

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, ratified on Wednesday the commitment of that organization to the defense of the Revolution and solidarity for just causes.

During a political-cultural event for the institution’s 60th anniversary, celebrated in Havana, Gonzalez, who is also Hero of the Republic, highlighted the origins of the Institute and the fraternal relations among peoples, promoted in pursuit of self-determination and independence.

He commented that opening paths of friendship and solidarity to and from Cuba continues to be the primary mission of ICAP and thanked the world for its accompaniment in multiple battles, among them, against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed on the Caribbean island by the United States government.

In his speech, he emphasized the need for more significant preparation of ICAP workers and the solidarity movement in the face of new challenges. He reaffirmed that the organization will faithfully continue the legacy of the historic leader Fidel Castro, its founder.

Also, the member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of its Ideological Department, Victor Gaute, commended the Institute’s work, which he described as one of the noblest institutions created by the Revolution.

Selma Mendy, a medical student on the island from Namibia, also spoke. She thanked Cuba for studying on the island and congratulated the Institute on its anniversary.

Likewise, in the ceremony’s context, the institution received several recognitions, such as those given by the Federation of Cuban Women and the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, the largest mass organization in the country.

ICAP, founded on December 30, 1960, today brings together 1,623 Cuba solidarity groups from174 countries.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba