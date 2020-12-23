Top labor decorations awarded on the island

Photo: Granma

Thirteen workers were presented with the Honorary Title of Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba; 15 prestigious scientists were awarded the Lazaro Peña Order of I and III Grade, and four groups received the Labor Feat Medal: the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the Pedro Kouri Institute for Tropical Medicine (IPK), the Henry Reeve Contingent and the Finlay Institute of Vaccines.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, along with top Party, government, and trade union officials, participated in the ceremony held Tuesday.

The Honorary Title recipients included outstanding representatives of culture, sports, science, public health, education, and the labor sectors, among them singer Omara Portuondo.

In a year in which the country has faced a hard battle against COVID-19, Cuban science has undertaken an arduous task searching for the definitive cure for the deadly virus. Sovereign 01 and 02, the 100% vaccine candidates of this Island, are examples of that effort, recognized with the awarding of the Labor Feat Medal to the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, whose general director, Vicente Vérez Bencomo, was also decorated with the Lazaro Peña Order of 1st Degree.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba