Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba’s response to US threats

Photo: Prensa Latina

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday highlighted the Cuban people’s response in defense of peace and calm in light of threats by the United States, at a rally held in this capital.

The president met with children and youths who gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Federation of Secondary Education Students (FEEM) and the 56 years of the Youth Technical Brigades at the Benito Juarez Park, in Playa municipality, in Havana. Diaz-Canel extolled the new generations for taking to the streets to demonstrate against the recent hostility instigated from Washington as part of an administration that uses its last minutes to pressure and damage Cuba.

He explained the contradiction between calm in the real world being lived today in Cuba and the destabilization portrayed in social networks.

On the latter issue, he pointed out that it is a ‘media show, a construct with which they are trying to fragment our reality, to make us lose our national identity.’

We are confronting all these with serenity, conviction and love for Cuba and the Revolution, he added.

The head of State also stated that beyond domestic order issues to improve, Cuba is firm in socialism as the nation’s project, so it is a challenge to strengthen the economy.

He also denounced the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the White House, the main obstacle for the country’s development, and condemned the acts of terrorism promoted from the north.

He noted the force of the thinking of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, reaffirmed the will to hold respectful dialogue, and called on youths to be present in all battles being waged today for the country’s vitality.

The Revolution exists to have a better country, and among Cubans we will solve our problems, he stressed.

Taken from Prensa Latina