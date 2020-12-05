President of Cuba meets workers from the IPK Tropical Medicine Institute

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, met Friday night with workers from the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, in Havana.

«It was a personal debt of gratitude, of feeling, of morale, to be here with you, to visit this center, a pioneer in the COVID-19 confrontation in the country and from where the first lessons came out about how to better plan our actions and perfect the protocols of action against the virus,» said the president.

«To you, Cuba’s gratitude, the recognition of the Party’s leadership and the government,» he emphasized.

The Cuban head of State spoke lively with the young people who were «not paralyzed by fear» and went to the front line of confrontation with COVID-19.

The young medical personal told Diaz-Canel about their gratitude, dedication, passion, commitment, and fears in the face of the disease.

«We are the ones who have to thank you for everything you have done in these months,» he assured them, with the familiarity and respect that always speaks to young people.

Diaz-Canel also spoke with other young people in areas of the Molecular Biology Laboratory. They have been working tirelessly for almost nine months and have made the diagnosis of 33% of the PCR samples made in the country.

«Our young people, with the example of the professors, have grown in this battle and in these circumstances, as citizens, as professionals, as revolutionaries, and as worthy Cubans,» commented the dignitary.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba