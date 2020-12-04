At UN Forum on COVID-19, Diaz-Canel calls attention on the human cost of inequality

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called on Thursday for a fair, democratic, and equitable world order as a critical condition for the human species’ survival.

Addressing the 31st Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus disease, COVID-19 Pandemic, being held virtually until Friday, the Cuban head of State noted that in an ever-connected, world inequality is rampant.

«Covid-19 has fully exposed the human cost of that inequality and unveil the urgent need to strengthen national healthcare systems, encourage universal access to basic medical services, and to guarantee the equitable distribution of vital resources,» he said.

In his statement, Diaz-Canel wondered how it is possible that the United States, responsible for 38% of the military expenditure in the world, cannot respond for the more than 11 million infected people and over 238 000 deaths due to COVID-19 in that country.

«Why isn’t the enormous budget devoted to the arms race is not dedicated to confronting the disease?», Diaz-Canel asked.

