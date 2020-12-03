Eighth Congress of the Cuban Communist Party convened

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Party authorities convened the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba to be held between April 16 and 19, 2021, during the political rally for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the system of schools of the political organization.

The ceremony was attended by the Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, José Ramón Machado Ventura, and the Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

During the meeting, Machado Ventura congratulated all those who for six decades have been part of those institutions vital for «the political and ideological preparation of the cadres, the militancy, and the revolutionaries».

On reading the call to the party congress, Machado Ventura pointed out that this will be the Congress of historical continuity. The current stage, he stressed, has been marked by the confrontation with the pandemic and has shown the courage of the Cuban people to face any difficulty, however complex it may be.

«Once again, the truth of Cuba, its values, its proven humanist, solidarity and social justice vocation was demonstrated before the world, which together with the country’s organizational capacity and the scientific development achieved, has allowed us to turn into visible results the commitment with life and the well-being of our compatriots and other peoples, » the Second Secretary of the Party said.

It was announced that the upcoming congress will focus on core issues of the country’s economic and social life, among them the conceptualization of the economic and social development model and the implementation of the guidelines.

It will also analyze the functioning of the party, its links with the masses, the ideological activity, and the situation of cadre politics.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba