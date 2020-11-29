President Díaz-Canel emphasizes that Cuba does not accept interference

President Miguel Díaz-Canel emphasized today that sovereign Cuba does not accept interference and that the people will confront the disinformation campaigns against the Revolution.

«Some people are determined to put on media shows against the Revolution, poisoning and lying on the networks. The revolutionary people of Cuba will fight back,» the president wrote on his Twitter account.

Díaz-Canel shared an article in his tweet from the daily newspaper Granma, where he defends the island’s right to independence and good relations, but never under the logic of threat, coercion or blackmail.

In the text, the newspaper also denounces the interference in the internal affairs of the Caribbean nation by high ranking U.S. officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Recently, Granma also denounced the links between the U.S. government, figures related to terrorism against Cuba and the so-called San Isidro Movement, which was holding a protest in the capital neighborhood of the same name.

They demanded the release of Denis Solis, who was sentenced to eight months in prison for the crime of contempt of authorities. Solis’ links with people who financed violent acts against the island were recognized by him in a video broadcast on social networks, where he stated that José Luis Fernández, accused of belonging to a terrorist group based in Miami, promised to send him $200 if he carried out his instructions.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba