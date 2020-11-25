Cuba remembers Fidel on the fourth anniversary of his passing

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuba commemorates this Wednesday the fourth anniversary of the passing of Fidel Castro, the historic leader of the Revolution, a process that since 1959 changed the course of the country’s history.

Cultural, academic and political organizations in the Caribbean island are holding activities to pay homage to him, mostly virtually, in compliance with the health measures resulting from the Covid-19 epidemic.

As part of the commemoration, university students will pay tribute to the Commander in Chief at night from the steps of Havana’s University, where he studied law and began his active political life.

The Young Communist League (UJC) is holding the second day of the event Ideas that are Banners, with the main forum: Thought of the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro. It is being broadcast from the organizers’ social media accounts,

Since Tuesday, the Higher Institute of International Relations has been holding a virtual meeting entitled Fidel in our America’s current hour, featuring prominent intellectuals such as the Argentineans Atilio Borón and Stella Calloni, and Brazilian Frei Betto.

Fidel Castro led one of the most influential insurgent movements in Latin America in the 1950s.

With the 1959 victory, the Revolution challenged the United States, offering a resistance model for Latin America and elsewhere.

The Cuban process transformed the Monroe Doctrine’s dependence with a much more significant impact on the continent than any other Latin American insurrection of the last century.

Cuba achieved exemplary models of free education and health, with valuable results for the world, added the international collaboration and integration of Latin American projects such as ALBA-TCP or CELAC.

It has also attained conquests in culture, sports, science, and technology, among other branches.

As the founder of the first socialist state in the Western Hemisphere, the Cuban leader designed, guided, and executed a foreign policy of clear independence and global extension.

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba