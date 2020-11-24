Online youth forum to pay tribute to Fidel Castro

Photo: ACN

More than two thousand organizations from 162 countries are expected to participate at the International Youth Meeting «Ideas that are banners,» which will be in session from this Tuesday until next Thursday virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called by the Cuban youth and student movement, the social and mass organizations of the Caribbean island, and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the online event will pay tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, to his ideas, legacy, and enduring example, four years after his passing.

The meeting will convene under the banner «Unity for solidarity, anti-imperialism, and anti-neoliberalism: necessary action of transformation in times of COVID.» It clearly expresses the purposes of the event, stated Suniel Sosa, head of the Department of International Relations of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC).

Sosa said the situation is dramatic; the challenges are enormous, and he expressed the need to turn these days into a tribune and trench for denunciation and combat.

He added that the online forum would become a space for the coordination of unity, solidarity, and action in the face of the global multi-crisis, the disaster of the capitalist system, and its neo-liberal policies, laid bare by the pandemic.

Sosa thanked in advance for the participation of youth leaders and some twenty outstanding personalities who will convey their messages to the world’s youth.

Among those expected to participate are Nicolás Maduro and Brahim Gali, presidents of Venezuela and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, respectively; Sam Nujoma, the historical leader of Namibia; Socorro Gomes, president of the World Peace Council; former Mozambican leader Joaquim Chissano; Mónica Valente, executive secretary of the Sao Paulo Forum, and renowned intellectuals, such as Frei Betto and Ignacio Ramonet.

The meeting is on invitation only but with be made available on the organizers’ social media and websites that will broadcast the working sessions live.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba