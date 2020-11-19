Cuba conducts sociodemographic studies in COVID-19

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting with experts and scientists who have participated in the confrontation of COVID-19.

Along with the usual prognosis curves of the disease’s behavior in the country, the results of research on the Cuban population’s socio-demographic characteristics infected with Sars-Cov 2 was disclosed.

The study inquired about the age groups that have been the most infected with COVID-19, the sickest sex, the degree of symptoms that the infected people presented, and the predominant ethnicity among the confirmed patients.

According to the Doctor of Science Antonio Aja Díaz, director of the Center of Demographic Studies of the University of Havana, the study also investigated demographic, family, economic and other issues that can be very useful, not only to face this event but also for future ones.

Taking as a reference the period from March 11 to October 2, Dr. Aja Díaz explained that in the current moment of the disease, there is a displacement in the ages of contagion, nearly to the groups of 20-29 years, and 30-39 years. Another new aspect is that the number of confirmed women between 15 and 29 years has increased.

He said that the number of symptomatic cases is practically similar in the relationship between male and female patients, although the contagion from men increases in the asymptomatic cases.

According to the results that have been computed, at the beginning of the epidemic, the highest number of asymptomatic people was confirmed in the territories of Mayabeque, Isle of Youth, Granma, Villa Clara, and Ciego de Avila; however, later on, the behavior was equalized in the whole country.

