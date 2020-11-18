Cuba reports 37 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 7985 samples were tested for the detection of the disease.

According to a press release on the Ministry’s website, Pinar del Rio province reported 13 cases, and Havana 11 cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has recorded 7 704 COVID cases, of which 131 persons have died, and 7172 have recovered. There are 1450 persons hospitalized with 399 active cases. There are no patients in serious or critical condition.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba