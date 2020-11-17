Dutch orgs, friends back Nobel Peace Prize for Cuban doctors

Photo: Prensa Latina

Organizations and health professionals of The Netherlands have expressed their support for the international petition to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical contingent, a position appreciated on Monday by the island’s Embassy.

Dutch citizens have expressed in the last few weeks their appreciation to the Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians who with their contribution to fight Covid-19 have given continuity to 15 years of the contingent’s work in dozens of countries hit by natural disasters and epidemics, the argument used to propose them for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Among those actions is the nomination sent to the Nobel Prize Committee by Dr. Paul Jonas, who as an assistant professor at the Leiden University Medical Center submitted the application.

The invaluable support provided by Dutch organizations and friends has been broad and diverse in the campaign to favor the Nobel Peace Prize for the island’s medical brigades, Jonas stressed in a press release.

Taken from Prensa Latina