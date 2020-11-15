Cuba to celebrate Revolution’s 62nd anniversary with health measures

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

Cuba is getting ready today to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of its Revolution (January 1), based on the implementation of an activity plan that includes health measures against Covid-19.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel; prime minister Manuel Marrero, and the second secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee, José Ramón Machado, led a videoconference with the governors of the Cuban provinces, in which aspects related to the program were specified.

As explained by Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister, Roberto Morales, the plan foresees actions to commemorate the day and celebrate the end of the year, in addition to paying tribute to the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the fourth anniversary of his physical departure (November 25), reviews the site of the Presidency.

Responsibility must characterize everything that is done, Morales insisted, because even when the country is moving towards the new normality, compliance with provisions to avoid contagion by Covid-19 cannot be neglected.

The activities will cover dissimilar scenarios and will be developed mainly in the communities, an experience applied in the summer that will be used on this occasion.

The deputy prime minister insisted that the actions must reach the most intricate villages in the mountains, while in the places most affected by the intense rains of tropical storm Eta, recovery will mark the center of the program.

The complex months with great sacrifices lived by the people of the island this year, due to the scourge of the pandemic and meteorological phenomena, amid the intensification of the economic blockade of the United States.

In this context, the decision of the Cubans to resist and win was clear, no matter what the adversities are, they highlighted during the meeting.

Our people have behaved in a heroic way, Morales emphasized, who also referred to the prominence of young people, health workers and scientists.

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba