UNESCO’s report acknowledges Cuba’s contribution in scientific cooperation

Photo: José M. Correa

A report of the United Nations Organization for Education, Science, and Culture (UNESCO), has exalted Cuba’s leadership in scientific cooperation.

“Cuba is one of the countries with more experience in scientific and medical diplomacy in the region, based on an advanced biotechnological industry and a robust health system,” underlines the report presented in the framework of the celebrations for the World Science Day for Development, informed the Foreign Ministry website, Cubaminrex.

It argues that “since 1963 the country has sent more than 400,000 medical professionals to 164 missions to countries in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia, in addition to providing humanitarian aid in cases of disasters, emergencies and epidemics such as Ebola and more recently COVID-19”.

The report also mentioned Cuba’s participation in South-South cooperation projects in fields such as Health, Education, and Agriculture, and contributes to training human resources in Latin America and the Caribbean, through international schools in various disciplines, from Public Health to climate resilience.

The report was released during the Open Forum on Science in Latin America and the Caribbean, conceived as a living space for reflection and interaction with the issues involved in the management of science, technology, and innovation, which will contribute to the implementation of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development in the region.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba