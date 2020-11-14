Ibero-American Summit on Accessible Tourism to be held in Cuba

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Among the programs postponed for 2021 in the field of tourism, Cuban authorities recalled this Saturday the holding of the Ibero-American Summit on Accessible Tourism.

Social media reports indicate that next year the Ecotur travel agency will be active with its calls, especially the most important one, the International Event of Nature Tourism (Turnat), and an encounter on accessibility.

Claudia Peralta, a representative of the Secretariat of Tourism of the State of San Luis de Potosí (Mexico), announced that Cuba would host the Accessible Tourism meeting in 2019, now postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19.

She pointed out that this is the Ibero-American Summit on Accessible Tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing facilities for travelers with disabilities to make recreational trips.

Peralta insisted on the importance of accessibility since governments and tourist institutions must consider this type of task to allow in hotels and trails, the necessary facilities for the blind or people with other disabilities.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba