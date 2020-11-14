Dom. Nov 15th, 2020

Cuba reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

14 noviembre, 2020

The Ministry of Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 8074 samples were tested.

According to a press release on the Ministry’s website, Pinar del Rio province reported 11 cases, and Ciego de Avila 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has recorded 7 568 COVID cases, of which 131 persons have died, and 7015have recovered. There are 609  persons hospitalized with 420  active cases. Two  patients are in serious condition.

