Cuba reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

Photo: Internet

The Ministry of Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 8074 samples were tested.

According to a press release on the Ministry’s website, Pinar del Rio province reported 11 cases, and Ciego de Avila 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has recorded 7 568 COVID cases, of which 131 persons have died, and 7015have recovered. There are 609 persons hospitalized with 420 active cases. Two patients are in serious condition.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba