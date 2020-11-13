Malmierca reiterates negative impact of US blockade on Cuba

Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca. Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex), Rodrigo Malmierca, reiterated this Friday that the U.S. hostile measures against the island had affected that country for six decades.

On Twitter, the minister said that the U.S. government’s economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba had been maintained for 60 years regardless of who governs the nation.

He stressed that Donald Trump’s mandate applied 132 measures to tighten such blockade, including the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act. He pointed out that despite these difficulties, Cuba is still standing.

A clear example of such policies, analysts say, is the case that recently, the Ministry of Education of Cuba (Mined) denounced the effects on the sector.

On its website, the organization released some examples that show the policy’s effects on the different educational levels.

In this sense, it pointed out that high school education could not import the musical instruments necessary for Artistic Education and the development of student activities.

Other messages from Cuban institutions point out that the U.S. has reinforced those obstacles in the times of the Covid-19, applying its extraterritorial dimension and looking for the economic choking without caring about the respect to the citizen freedoms.

