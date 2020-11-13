Cuba reports 54 new cases of COVID-19

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

The Ministry of Public Health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 8721 samples were tested.

Pinar del Rio province reported 24 cases, and Santiago de Cuba 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cuba has recorded 7 541 Covid cases, of which 131 persons have died, and 6965 have recovered. There are 617 persons hospitalized with 443 active cases. Two patients are in serious condition, and one is critical.

