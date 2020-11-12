Early warning protects lives from disasters in Cuba

Photo: Prensa Latina

The Chief of the Cuban Civil Defense Staff, Ramon Pardo Guerra, highlighted the importance of early warning in the event of disasters to avoid human and material losses.

During a tour of areas affected by the tropical storm Eta in Ciego de Avila, Guerra verified the actions undertaken in the recovery stage after the passage of the phenomenon and the epidemiological control measures.

In the municipality of Majagua, one of the most damaged by heavy rains, the Divisional General visited communities hit by the flooding of the rivers and inquired about the state of the locals’ goods.

There he was told about the return of the more than 2,300 evacuated people to their homes, of the 272 partially or totally collapsed homes, and the damage to various crops, such as bananas and tomato.

The General also visited the modern molecular biology laboratory in Moron, which processes PCR samples for the detection of Covid-19, not only from Ciego de Avila itself but also from the neighboring provinces of Sancti Spíritus and Camagüey.

The director of the center, Tatiana Artiles, explained that they are already analyzing a thousand nasopharyngeal samples daily, since they have the necessary automated equipment and a well-trained and highly-skilled staff.

At the La Cuba Agricultural Company, the largest banana producer in the country, Pardo Guerra witnessed the 800 hectares of bananas hit by Eta, although some 20 thousand quintals are still usable.

Taken from Prensa Latina