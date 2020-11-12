Cuba reports 58 new confirmed cases with COVID-19

Photo: Prensa Latina

In Cuba, a total of 430 patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 remain today, after 58 new confirmed cases with the disease were reported in the last hours.

According to the report issued by the Ministry of Public Health of this country, these new diagnoses bring to 7,487 the total of positive samples registered since the first cases were known on March 11.

On the last day it was necessary to mourn the death of a 58-year-old Cuban from the Consolación del Sur municipality, Pinar del Río province, due to complications associated with the disease; therefore, the total number of deaths in this country is 131.

Until this Thursday, 430 patients with Covid-19 (active cases) remain in hospitals, of them 428 with stable clinical evolution, one in serious condition and one critical. In the last hours, 93 patients were discharged from the hospital, so there are already 6,924 people recovered from the pandemic in this Caribbean nation.

The day before, 8,203 diagnostic tests were studied throughout the national territory to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, which brings the total number of samples taken to 943,784.

The new cases reported this Thursday belong to the provinces of Pinar del Río, Havana, Matanzas, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba; 32 autochthonous and 26 imported (15 foreigners and 11 Cubans).

Cuba is going through the stage of new normality; However, the authorities insist on self-responsibility and compliance with hygienic-sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Taken from Prensa Latina