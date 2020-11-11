Cuba reports 37 Covid-19 cases

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed on Wednesday that some 37 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing Covid-19, while 82 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last few hours.

On Wednesday, Cuban laboratories made 8,803 PCR tests in real-time to detect the disease, totaling 7,429 infections so far since March.

All new cases are Cubans, two of which were imported.

Of 466 patients reported with Covid-19, 462 of them are clinically stable. Two in critical health condition and two other seriously ill are admitted to intensive care units.

Eighty-two people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, so the total number of recovered patients in Cuba is 6,831, the aforementioned Ministry said.

The new cases belong to Pinar del Rio (13), Havana (3), two of which were imported, Sancti Spiritus (3) Ciego de Avila (17) and Camagüey with one imported.

Taken from Prensa Latina