China interested in Cuban export and business portfolio

Photo: Prensa Latina

The product and service portfolio Cuba offers to export, plus its business opportunities, currently attract those who attend an open exhibition in China to promote the island’s potentialities.

Yohanely Savigne, economic-commercial attache at the Cuban Embassy in Beijing, told Prensa Latina that since the exhibition was opened in Shanghai municipality, many visitors interested in traditional proposals and in the most innovative offers were received.

According to Savigne, the exhibition is a display of Cuba’s strengths in terms of biotechnology, medical services mainly focused on China, tourism and renewable energy projects.

The exhibition takes place in the context of the 3rd China International Import Expo and also in a week of economic, academic and cultural activities Cuba develops in Shanghai on occasion of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral relations.

The event started on Tuesday with a business forum, in which Chinese and Cuban companies and institutions brought together to promote cooperation, trade and investment.

During the event, Antonio Carricarte, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba, invited virtually those present to attend the first Virtual Business Forum scheduled for December 8 and 9.

Taken from Prensa Latina