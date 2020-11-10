Cuba reports 43 new cases of COVID-19

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) confirmed Tuesday the diagnosis of 43 new cases of COVID-19, after 8,219 PCR tests

At yesterday’s close, 2,937 patients were admitted for clinical, epidemiological surveillance; of them, 511 were positive cases.

The country has accumulated 7,392 positives patients and 130 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic last March.

Of the 43 diagnosed cases, 42 are Cuban, and one is foreign.

The westernmost province of Pinar del Rio reported 32 cases.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

