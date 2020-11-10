Cuba back to normal after tropical storm Eta

Defensa Civil de Cuba. Foto: Archivo/Radio Habana Cuba

Most of Cuba is today is back to normal, after the passage of tropical storm Eta, without human losses or considerable material damage.

In line with the indications of the National Civil Defense Staff (EMDC), on Monday the provinces of Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguín, Las Tunas, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, and Mayabeque, as well as the special municipality of the Isle of Youth, returned to normal.

Likewise, as Eta’s evolution and trajectory did not mean danger for the provinces of Havana and Artemisa, these territories went directly to that stage.

The provinces of Camagüey, Ciego de Ávila, Sancti Spíritus and Granma, the most affected by the phenomenon, entered the recovery phase.

The authorities from those provinces will now have to complete the assessment of damages and needs, reestablish vital services, and report back to the national government.

Meanwhile, the most western province of Cuba, Pinar del Río, remains on alert because of the tropical storm located in the Gulf of Mexico due to its proximity and possible effects.

Eta, the twenty-eighth atmospheric phenomenon of the current hurricane season, crossed Cuba’s center this weekend and generated as main affectations floods, rivers’ overflows, the loss of crops, and damages to the electric grid.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Prensa Latina